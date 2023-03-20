Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Event and Lifestyle Expert Jamie O'Donnell has some tips on the latest spring essentials

((SL Advertiser)) For more tips and information about these must have spring essentials just visit jamieo.co
Posted at 8:55 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 12:24:06-04

((SL Advertiser)) For more tips and information about these must have spring essentials just visit jamieo.co

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!