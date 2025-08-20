EVE Pet Hospital is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

EVE Pet Hospital: Family Vet Values in Emergency Care

EVE Pet Hospital is a women-owned and privately operated 24/7 emergency veterinary hospital. Founded with the mission of extending the values of a family veterinarian to clients during critical emergency situations, EVE operates much like the mom-and-pop veterinary clinics of the past, where the treating doctor is also the owner. However, unlike traditional clinics focused on vaccines and neuters, EVE specializes in urgent and emergency care for those times when your primary veterinarian is unavailable. EVE is equipped to provide overnight hospitalization and perform emergency surgeries, all without the steep price tag often associated with large, corporate, multi-specialty centers.

Facility Overview

EVE Pet Hospital occupies a nearly 7,000 sq ft standalone building situated on the southwest corner of Broadway and Gilbert Roads, approximately one mile north of the Highway 60 Gilbert Road exit. The facility boasts seven exam rooms, separate lobbies and ICU spaces for dogs and cats, a respiratory isolation ward, and a GI infectious isolation ward. With over 40 various-sized kennel spaces and four oxygen concentration kennels, EVE is fully equipped to hospitalize pets 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Veterinary Services

EVE primarily specializes in canine and feline care, though they can offer short-term assistance for exotic pets. The veterinarians at EVE are proficient in performing soft tissue surgeries, including foreign body removals, bladder stone removals, C-sections, and bloat surgeries. These procedures are conducted without the higher costs or waiting times often associated with calling in a specialty surgeon. Unlike many other practices, EVE can perform these critical surgeries 24/7. With in-house blood work machines, an in-house X-ray machine, and full-time staff available around the clock, EVE is prepared for any pet emergency, from a broken toenail to a complex surgery requiring a blood transfusion. Your pet's emergency is always EVE's priority.

Contact and Online Presence

For comprehensive information, visit the EVE Pet Hospital website at evepethospital.com. A quick Google search for "EVE Pet Hospital" will also easily locate them. EVE maintains an active presence on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. EVE staff are available to answer phone calls 24/7 at 480-919-VETS for any questions you may have regarding your pets.

● TikTok: @eve.pet.hospital

● Instagram: @evepethospital

● Facebook: @EVEPetHospital