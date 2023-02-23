For more information about engagement etiquette do's and don'ts and other etiquette tips just go to www.manorofmanners.com
Etiquette expert Maryanne Parker discusses how to tell your parents you got engaged!
Posted at 8:51 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:45:45-05
For more information about engagement etiquette do's and don'ts and other etiquette tips just go to www.manorofmanners.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.