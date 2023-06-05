Dr. Richard Berger has minimally invasive knee and hip replacement surgery technique with quicker recovery

Dr. Richard Berger is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Phoenix Golfer Scores a First After Knee Replacement

Competitive golfer Todd Hall says his greatest handicap was his knees. Hall, who winters in Rio Verde, AZ, and summers in Excelsior, MN, had to limit his golf when pain and mobility made it difficult to walk the course and swing a club.

A former runner, Todd shredded his menisci from overuse. His arthritis was so bad, he had severe pain at night, and it was difficult to walk.

After years of alternative approaches, such as physical therapy, bracing, hyaluronic and cortisone injections, he finally decided on knee replacement. His mother-in-law told them about Dr. Richard Berger of Chicago, whose unprecedented surgical technique was the topic of conversation during her Bridge game. Todd quickly did his research and was so impressed with Dr. Berger’s patients’ testimonials; he immediately booked an appointment.

Dr. Berger is a world-renowned knee replacement surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center. He has a mechanical engineering degree from MIT and is known for pioneering a minimally invasive joint procedure that doesn’t cut ligaments, tendons, or muscles, and allows for a quicker and fuller recovery.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but knee replacement surgery was an amazing experience,” Todd admits.” Dr. Berger’s staff was very thorough and compassionate. The pain relief was immediate. I was walking up and down stairs the day of surgery and playing golf within a few weeks. In fact, it was so good I decided to get my other knee done just seven weeks later. After the 2nd surgery, my handicap went from a 10 to a 5 in record time.”

But his success story doesn’t stop there. Just six weeks after his wife also had knee replacement surgery from Dr. Berger, the couple took home the Tonto Verde Golf Club Couples trophy with a gross score of 69, three under par.

“We were on fire,” says Todd. “And we owe a lot of it to Dr. Berger.”