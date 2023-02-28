Dos Familias Local Mexican: Dishing up true authentic Mexican cuisine

Dos Familias Local Mexican Restaurant is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Dos Familias Local Mexican - our name is truly who we are and what we represent. Dos Familias is owned and operated by two local families, who have known each other for over 25 years. Our roots are in restaurants with over 100 years of experience between the two couples.

We are local-being "in the neighborhood" and providing an elevated dining experience to the people of our surrounding areas. We pride ourselves in offering true authentic Mexican cuisine-serving fresh, delicious dishes that incorporate the recipes, ingredients and seasonings of Mexico. Our commitment is to provide this great food with outstanding service in an enjoyable, relaxed dining atmosphere.

We offer outdoor dining on our beautiful patio as well as indoor dining in our dining room or bar/lounge with happy hour specials daily.

Dos Familias Local Mexican

10885 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

(480) 314-0550

www.dosfamiliasmexican.com