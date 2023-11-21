Watch Now
Don't let plumbing problems ruin your holiday! Call Precision Air & Plumbing TODAY!

Posted at 7:54 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 09:54:21-05

Precision Air & Plumbing is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Call today for a $159 plumbing tune-up to catch small issues before they become big problems!

This $680 value includes:
Inspect all p-traps for leaks
5-point toilet inspection
Inspect flappers
Inspect jetters
Inspect fill valve
Inspect Risers
Inspect Angle stops and supply lines
Inspect all other angle stops and supply lines for leaks and corrosion
Water hardness test
Sewer system treatment with bio-clean biodegradable enzyme to improve drain flow
Help restore your drain pipes to their original size
Water Heater flush and inspection
Inspect temperature and pressure relief valves
Inspect Emergency shut off
Sediment Flush
Main line emergency shut off inspection
Water meter inspection
Sewer flow test
Inspect all plumbing fixtures
Replace 1 shut off valve
Free Water quality test

Precision Air & Plumbing
(602) 765-7473
www.precisionairandplumbing.com

