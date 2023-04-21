Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Did you know that you can tap your way to better mental health for your pet!

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:26 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 10:26:00-04

Author Joan Ranquet talks about her book, Emotional Freedom Technique for Animals and their Humans. You can reach Joan at www.joanranquet.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall