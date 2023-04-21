Author Joan Ranquet talks about her book, Emotional Freedom Technique for Animals and their Humans. You can reach Joan at www.joanranquet.com
Did you know that you can tap your way to better mental health for your pet!
Posted at 7:26 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 10:26:00-04
Author Joan Ranquet talks about her book, Emotional Freedom Technique for Animals and their Humans. You can reach Joan at www.joanranquet.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.