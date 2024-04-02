((SL Advertiser)) To sign up for Chosen Warrior 5K walk on Saturday, April 6 at Schnepf Farms call (480) 522-7865 or go to cwcsf.org
Chosen Warrior Cancer Support Foundation 2nd annual 5K walk is Saturday, April 6 at Schnepf Farms
Posted at 7:54 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:43:37-04
((SL Advertiser)) To sign up for Chosen Warrior 5K walk on Saturday, April 6 at Schnepf Farms call (480) 522-7865 or go to cwcsf.org
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.