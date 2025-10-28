Chef Rebekah prepares comfort foods for fall and winter

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Yield: 8 servings

Soup:

• 1 Tbsp olive or avocado oil

• 1 large yellow onion, diced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 jalapeno pepper, seeds and stem removed and finely chopped

• 2 tsp cumin

• 1 tsp coriander

• 2 tsp chili powder, mild or hot depending on preference

• 2 lbs chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

• 20 oz can crushed tomatoes

• 1 lb frozen corn

• 14 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 32 oz chicken stock

• 2 limes, juiced

• Salt to taste

• Black pepper to taste

Tortilla strips:

• ½ cup neutral oil such as canola or vegetable

• 1 dozen 6” corn tortillas

Garnish (optional):

• Avocado, diced

• Fresh cilantro

• Lime wedges

• Green onions

• Sour cream

Procedure:

In a medium stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium heat and add the onion, garlic, and jalapeno. Cook until the onion is translucent and the ingredients begin to sweat. Add the spices, cooked and shredded chicken, tomatoes, corn, beans, and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer. Add salt and pepper to taste and let simmer for 40-60 minutes. Add the lime juice just before serving.

While the soup is cooking, make the tortilla strips:

Heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan to medium-high heat. Slice the tortillas into thin strips and very carefully, add the strips to the hot oil in batches, only a handful at a time. Cook until crisp and golden – this only takes a minute or so. Remove from the oil with a spider or slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel. Repeat with the remaining strips until they are all crisp.

Once the soup is ready, dish into individual bowls and top with the tortilla strips and any other desired garnish. Enjoy!

