Chef Rebekah Flores prepares Wisconsin Cheddar Brat Stew

Wisconsin Cheddar Brat Stew

Yield: 8 servings

Soup:

• 2 Tbsp butter

• 1 large yellow onion, diced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 lb bratwurst, cooked and sliced into bite sized pieces

• 1 lb Yukon gold potatoes, large diced

• 32 oz chicken stock

• 2 tsp Tabasco sauce

• 1 head broccoli, cut into small florets*

• 8 oz green beans, fresh or frozen, cut into bite sized pieces*

• 2 cups Heavy cream

• 2 lbs Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

• Pinch of red pepper flakes

• Salt to taste

• Black pepper to taste

Garnish (optional):

• More shredded cheddar cheese!

• Green onions

Procedure:

In a medium stockpot, heat the butter over medium heat and add the onion and garlic. Cook until the onion is translucent and begins to sweat. Add the cooked brats, potatoes, chicken stock, and Tabasco. Bring to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are slightly tender, about 20-25 minutes. Season lightly with salt, pepper, and a pinch of red chili flakes. Add the broccoli florets and green beans and simmer another 10-15 minutes to allow them to cook as well. Add the cheese and heavy cream and allow everything to simmer together for 15-20 minutes. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as necessary.

To serve:

Ladle the stew into individual bowls and top with a little more shredded cheddar and some green onions.

*Note: You can change up this soup by adding any type of veggies. I love the flavor of the broccoli and the crunch of the green beans but other great options would be shredded carrots, diced bell peppers (or poblano peppers for an extra kick!), or even corn or sweet potatoes.

If you would like more information about Chef Rebekah Flores and Fabulous Food call 602-267-1818 or go to www.fabulousfood.net

