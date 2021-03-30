Chef Ed Harris: New cookbook, oven dried pineapple fried rice recipe

Chef Harris's cookbook is called "Veganish: Food You Want to Eat."

Oven Dried Pineapple Fried Rice

INGREDIENTS

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 30 mins

4 Oz Shiitake, small dice

4 Oz Pineapple, small dice

1⁄2 Teaspoon Thai Chili, minced

2 Tablespoon Red Onion, minced

2 Tablespoon Scallion, white part sliced 16 Oz Jasmine Rice, cooked

2 Teaspoon Salt

2 Tablespoon Scallion, green part sliced 1 Tablespoon Cilantro, chiffonade

1 Tablespoon Thai Basil, chiffonade Peanut Oil or Vegetable Oil

DIRECTIONS

For the Pineapple

2. Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

3. Peel the pineapple and cut lengthwise 1/4 inch thick.

4. Line a sheet tray with parchment paper then spray with non- stick spray.

5. Place the pineapple on the lined tray and into the oven at 250 degrees to dry the pieces out for about 30 to 50 minutes. Flip and rotate pineapple after 20 minutes. Being careful not to burn them. When the pineapple is ready, remove from oven and cool down completely. Then cut into small pieces for rice and reserve.

For the Fried Rice

6. Heat wok or saute pan on high and add peanut oil about 2-3 tablespoons. As soon as oil starts to smoke...

7. Add the shiitake, chili, onions, and scallion. Sweat slightly then add the rice. Making sure to loosen any clumps.

8. Cook the rice until it has been incorporated with all other ingredients, scraping the rice off the sides as you cook it.

9. Season the rice with salt and finish with scallion greens, pineapple, Thai basil and cilantro then remove