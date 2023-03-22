Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center explains how their family run funeral home is full-service

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Not all cremation services are the same. As a consumer you have a variety of choices when it comes to selecting your cremation service provider. There are full-service funeral homes, cremation societies and low-cost cremation providers. When choosing a provider, there are several things to think about.

It is important to understand that that the word "value" is more than just a monetary figure. Value includes the level of services provided to those you leave behind. It also includes the mental and emotional aspects of cremation. Value is knowing that your loved ones are not going to be left alone to navigate the process of arranging your final wishes. Value is knowing your loved ones will have a licensed professional available to them 24 hours a day to answer any questions that might arise throughout the process.

Low-cost cremation services are a valid choice but remember that you get what you pay for. They depend upon quantity to remain successful. For example, to make the same amount of money a full-service funeral home makes on a single cremation, a discount cremation service must perform three to four cremations. Now you tell me…who is going to be able to provide better service to your loved ones should they have a question or situation arise during the process?

Many cremation societies use third parties to perform their cremations. Chain of custody becomes an issue in such cases. How many times is your loved one being transferred before the cremation is performed? This is important because each change of hands is a point where a mistake can be made.

A full-service funeral home with a crematorium on-site is your best choice. Not only will you have the comfort of knowing your loved one remains under one roof from beginning to end of the arrangement and cremation, but your family will have a licensed funeral director available to guide them through the entire process. THAT is value!

