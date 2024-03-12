Bella Vida TMS: Drug-free, non-invasive therapy for depression, anxiety and more

Bella Vida TMS is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Bella Vida TMS offers drug-free, non-invasive therapy using magnetic pulses to stimulate electrical activity in the brain's neurons called TMS. This treatment has no side effects and is FDA cleared for major depressive disorder (MDD). TMS can also help with other mental illnesses like children with Autism (ASD), anxiety disorders, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, postpartum depression, and OCD.

Bella Vida provides a personalized TMS treatment called PrTMS®. This utilizes an electroencephalogram (EEG) to collect brainwave activity data alongside neurocognitive test data to provide an objective assessment of how a patient's brain is functioning. This personalization allows us to customize the frequency and placement for each patient drastically improving the results of this treatment. Over 2 million treatments have been delivered and each session lasts from 30 to 45 minutes with no down-time following treatment sessions.

Bella Vida's mission is to educate the community and make this treatment affordable and accessible. We want to break the stigma surrounding mental health and create a brighter, more compassionate world where mental health is a priority. The sole pathway to improved mental well-being no longer lies within a prescription bottle.

Bella Vida TMS

9250 W. Thomas Rd Suite 100, 1st Floor

Phoenix, AZ 85037

(602) 610-1191

bellavidatms.com