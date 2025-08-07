Bath Fitter: A unique process to help you get a new bathroom in a day 

Bath Fitter is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Modern Bathroom Upgrades That Maximize Comfort and Minimize Disruption

With rising costs reshaping how homeowners approach renovations, today’s projects are more intentional. Focused not just on style, but also comfort, ease, and everyday impact. That’s exactly what Bath Fitter delivers.

Whether you’re turning your bathroom into a personal sanctuary or adapting it to better fit your lifestyle, Bath Fitter custom tubs and showers offer results that feel as good as they look which add comfort, pride, and lasting emotional return.

For over 40 years, Bath Fitter has provided a smarter way to remodel. Its seamless, grout-free acrylic walls are crafted for watertight performance and installed directly over existing units. With a personalized consultation and one-day installation, you get a beautifully updated shower or tub without the mess or stress of traditional renovations. Trusted by homeowners and real estate professionals alike, Bath Fitter is known for its high-quality materials, low-maintenance finishes, and personalized approach.

HGTV star Scott McGillivray, known for his value-conscious renovations, has partnered with Bath Fitter to help consumers reimagine their bathrooms:

“In my years working in real estate and renovations, I’ve seen how the right shower or tub update can transform how someone feels day to day,” said McGillivray. “Bath Fitter makes that transformation fast, affordable, durable, and impactful—which is why I’ve trusted them for hundreds of my own projects. It’s one of the smartest investments you can make in your home.”

Bath Fitter also enhances your bathroom’s aesthetic appeal. With a wide range of customizable options, it’s easy to create a look that fits your personal style. Design-forward offerings include:

• Lucca – A sophisticated, grout-free chevron tile pattern that combines modern design with classic charm.

• Sorrento – A seamless, textured 12x24 tile look with a durable, easy-to-clean surface.

• Ovation – A sleek, skirted tub ideal for minimalist and traditional spaces.

• Brushed gold accessories – A full line of warm, stylish accents, including trim kits, rods, doors, and grab bars.

“Every bathroom tells a story, and Bath Fitter helps homeowners achieve their ideal space without the complexity of a traditional remodel,” said David Luebke, VP of Marketing at Bath Fitter. “Our innovative tub-over-tub solution empowers people to design a personalized, functional, and durable space. And with a transferable lifetime warranty, that transformation is built to last.”

With Bath Fitter, you get a better product, a better process, and better long-term value.

Learn more or schedule a free consultation at bathfitter.com.


