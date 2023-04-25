Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Bailey Orthodontics: Going beyond braces to help you get the smile you have always wanted

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:18 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 10:18:37-04

Bailey Orthodontics is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Bailey Orthodontics is located in the West Valley with locations in Surprise and Verrado.

Dr. Spencer Bailey, a Board Certified Orthodontist, has been treating patients for over 19 years and comes from a family of orthodontists. Dr. Bailey is committed to providing the highest quality orthodontic care in a fun, friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Bailey Orthodontics offers cutting -edge technology as well as options that suit the lifestyle of their patients. Dr. Bailey is an Invisalign Diamond Top 1% provider, and also uses the revolutionary Pitts 21 brackets that deliver stunning smiles in a typically shorter treatment time. His latest procedure, Laser Gingival Contouring, has taken smiles to the next level. This procedure levels the gum tissue and exposes more tooth surface area for a veneer-like finish.

The icing on the cake is their emotional therapy dog, Vader, a hypoallergenic Sheep-a-doodle. Bailey Orthodontics marks a significant presence in the West Valley. As patients become 'family,' their presence continues to multiply and grow…one smile at a time. Brace yourself for a beautiful smile!

www.baileyorthoaz.com
623-977-0707
14997 W Bell Rd Suite 150 Surprise, AZ 85374
4175 N. Pioneer Dr. Suite 107 Litchfield Park/Buckeye AZ 85340

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!