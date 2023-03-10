Learn the tips and tricks to style your home with color and pizazz. Learn more by visiting www.chairwhimsy.com
Author of Life Whimsy, Wendy Conklin, brings color and creative joy to your life in her new book
Posted at 8:38 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 10:38:23-05
Learn the tips and tricks to style your home with color and pizazz. Learn more by visiting www.chairwhimsy.com
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.