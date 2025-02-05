ASA Now offers support to children entering foster care

ASA Now is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

ASA Now brings crucial attention to Arizona’s foster care crisis, providing opportunities for the community to make a lasting difference in the lives of children who have been abused, abandoned, or neglected by those entrusted with their care.

From the moment a child enters foster care, ASA Now offers vital, comprehensive, and immediate support that continues throughout their foster or adoptive journey. ASA Now provides immediate needs by supplying essentials such as food, clothing, hygiene items, diapers, wipes and school supplies to children who were recently placed. Support continues as we wrap our arms around the families, offering family socials, support groups, advocacy, workshops, training, respite care, along with family retreats and holiday events. Through these services, we help strengthen families and ensure children receive the necessary care and support.

Jacob’s Mission Community Center, which is a program of ASA Now, provides tutoring, extracurricular activities, and life skills for at-risk youth. Another program of ASA Now is Shade Tree Academy, which is a trauma focused school for children impacted by foster care.

The life-changing work of ASA Now is fueled by the generosity of individuals like you. As a Qualified Foster Care Charitable Organization, Arizona taxpayers may qualify for a dollar for dollar state tax credit, up to $587 for single filers or $1,173 for filers who are married filing jointly.

To learn more about how you can support ASA Now, visit asanow.org or call (623) 428-1592. Together, we can make a difference.