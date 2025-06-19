Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran Living

Actions

Annessa Chumbley shares easy summer menu with Signature Select

((SL Advertiser)) Annessa Chumbley shares easy summer menu with Signature Select. $15 Roasted Chicken Dinner Meal Bundle Offer 6/18 - 7/1 at Safeway.com/SignatureSelect and Albertsons.com/SignatureSelect
Annessa Chumbley shares easy summer menu with Signature Select
Posted
and last updated

Annessa Chumbley shares easy summer menu with Signature Select. $15 Roasted Chicken Dinner Meal Bundle Offer 6/18 - 7/1 at Safeway.com/SignatureSelect and Albertsons.com/SignatureSelect.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!