Simone Biles wins 7th US title, the most won by any American woman

Simone Biles claimed her seventh U.S. gymnastics championship title Sunday night.

That's the most titles won by any American woman.

The 24-year-old's trophy case is expected to get even heavier within the next few months.

Biles is a favorite to win the women's gymnastics Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, just like she did at the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

That would make her the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years.

The Olympic gymnastics trials start in St. Louis in late June and the Summer Games begin in late July.

This story was originally published by Eliana Moreno at Newsy.