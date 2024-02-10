Scripps News Reports: Hacking America

In just the past week, a commonly used VPN service was exploited, affecting more than a dozen government agencies, some of them tied to national defense.

Researchers and the government blame a Chinese hacking group, said to be backed by the Chinese government in Beijing.

U.S. intelligence officials warn recent incidents like these might be a blueprint for future attacks.

But why does China want to target our infrastructure? What's in it for them?

Scripps News investigates the history of Chinese attacks on U.S. targets. We hear from cybersecurity experts about China's goals when infiltrating U.S. networks. And we share tips to protect your own home computers and devices.

