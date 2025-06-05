Here's when you can spot June's strawberry moon hanging low in the sky

June's full moon will be low-hanging fruit! The lunar delight, known as the strawberry moon, will occur on June 11.

Although the name implies the moon may have a pink or reddish hue, it actually got its name from the berries that ripen in North America this time of year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The origin of the name has ties to Native American Algonquian, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota tribes.

Less popular names for June's full moon include Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe), Green Corn Moon (Cherokee) and Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki), Birth Moon (Tlinglet) and Egg Laying Moon or Hatching Moon (Cree), according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

No matter what you call it, June's full moon is typically one of the lowest-hanging of the year.