Over 3 decades after launch, AOL pulls the plug on its dial-up service

The end of an internet era is here. AOL announced earlier this summer it would discontinue its dial-up internet service and the software designed for it on Sept. 30, marking the final chapter for a once-dominant way to get online.

The company said the decision followed a routine evaluation of its products and services.

RELATED STORY | The internet doesn't last forever. Much of it is disappearing, study finds

In the 1990s and early 2000s, AOL was synonymous with going online — thanks in part to millions of free trial CDs mailed to homes across the country.

Over the decades, most Americans have moved to faster, more reliable connections. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 100 million households now have broadband service, such as cable, fiber optic or DSL. Another 10 million use satellite or another type of service.

Just 163,401 households reported using dial-up, the most recent Census data show. AOL did not say how many users still used its dial-up service.

AOL discontinued its instant messenger service AIM in 2017. It will continue to operate a webpage and those with AOL email accounts and still log in.