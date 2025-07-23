Trump to unveil AI plans as Americans raise concern over potential job losses

President Donald Trump is expected to make an artificial intelligence-related announcement, ahead of a broader speech outlining his vision for the future of AI in the United States, a White House official confirmed to Scripps News.

The announcement comes as many Americans express growing anxiety about how AI could impact their jobs.

In a recent Pew Research survey, Americans were asked how they feel about artificial intelligence in the workplace:

52% said they were worried

33% said they felt overwhelmed

29% said they were excited

While President Trump has previously acknowledged that AI may not be his specialty, he has been speaking about it more frequently in recent weeks. New executive orders issued this week further clarify the Trump administration’s AI priorities.

According to NextGov, the White House is directing federal agencies to ease permitting for new data centers, while also cracking down on what it describes as potential “woke” bias generated by emerging AI tools.

Bharat Ramamurti, former Deputy Director of the National Economic Council under the Biden administration, now writes about AI's growing impact on the economy. He believes lawmakers are not paying enough attention to the technology’s potential economic fallout.

“I don’t think they are doing enough when it comes to A.I. on people’s jobs,” Ramamurti said. “A.I., according to some estimates, is going to replace 10, 12, even 15 million American jobs just in the next decade.”

However, recent moves by the Trump administration suggest that AI is becoming a growing priority in Washington.

Earlier this month, Trump announced the launch of a new AI hub in Pennsylvania, which he said would create a wave of AI-related jobs.

The president’s "big, beautiful bill” also includes grants and tax incentives aimed at encouraging companies to invest in AI development and job creation.