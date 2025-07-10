Musk unveils Grok 4 AI update after chatbot posted antisemitic remarks

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, received a major update.

Musk introduced Grok 4 during a livestream on X late Wednesday, calling it “the smartest AI in the world.” He praised the chatbot’s capabilities, saying it is smarter than “almost all graduate students in all disciplines, simultaneously.”

Introducing Grok 4, the world's most powerful AI model. Watch the livestream with @elonmusk and the @xAI team now. https://t.co/Mjt6w21qwd — Engineering (@XEng) July 10, 2025

"Grok 4 is at the point where it essentially never gets math/physics exam questions wrong, unless they are skillfully adversarial," Musk said. "It can identify errors or ambiguities in questions, then fix the error in the question or answer each variant of an ambiguous question."

Musk, who also owns Tesla, said in a separate social media post that Grok will be integrated into the electric vehicles as early as next week.

Grok 4's release came just one day after the earlier model, Grok 3, shared several controversial posts, including some that praised Adolf Hitler.

In a statement, xAI, the company behind Grok, said it is actively working to remove hate speech from the platform and took swift action to update the model.

The controversial posts have since been deleted.

