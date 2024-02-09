You can save $50 (or more) on Brooks running shoes right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you’re a road warrior who loves running and walking, or someone who prefers to hit nature trails on a hike, you need to invest in a quality pair of shoes. Athletes often turn to Brooks shoes to provide important foot support and the proper fit to keep bodies active and healthy.

The brand has a long-established reputation — and with runners and walkers, that has translated to a devoted fan base. In fact, one of our editors has been trail running in Cascadias for years, unable to walk away from the reliable fit and durability on rocky terrain. (Her first pair was the Cascadia 7; the current edition is the Cascadia 17.) When you find the right shoe from Brooks, you just might keep ordering it on repeat.

If you’re due for a great pair of new trail or road running shoes, now is the perfect time to check out the Brooks line or snag your favorites, thanks to the Zappos Brooks Winter Sale happening right now.

It can feel like you have have to spend a fortune to get the best running shoes, but right now, you can take advantage of savings of up to 47% off of many styles of Brooks shoes during this Zappos sale. With the spring season coming up, the time to replace your old sneakers is right now, while prices are low.

Every order on Zappos includes free shipping — no minimums required. If you’re looking for free expedited shipping, sign up for the free Zappos VIP program, which also offers savings incentives and early access to deals.

Ready to go shoe shopping, but not sure where to begin? Don’t worry, we’ll get you started with five of our favorite picks from the Zappos Brooks Winter Sale.

Zappos

$97.75 (was $150) at Zappos

The lightweight Brooks Levitate StealthFit 6 will give wearers a spring in their step while providing extra support to last through a long day on your feet, whether you’re at work or working out.

Available in five different colors including black, pink, purple, orange and blue, you’ll save up to 47% on these shoes, depending on your color choice. The black and pink colorway is your best deal at only $79.95.

Zappos

$59.95 (was $100) at Zappos

Looking for a bold style in your athletic shoes? The Brooks Trace 2 has some fun selections, including a red, white and blue design with a big star poised front and center. You’ll save 30%-40% on this shoe, depending on your pattern or color choice.

This pair of shoes features breathable textiles, a lace-up closure to ensure a snug fit and a padded tongue for extra comfort.

Zappos

Starting at $82 (was $110) at Zappos

Runners will love the Brooks Launch 10 shoes. Designed for road running, these shoes have an “engineered warp knit mesh upper” with a removable foam footbed, resulting in a light, breathable shoe with a customizable fit.

Prices for the Brooks Launch 10 start at $82 and go up to $99.95. The final price depends on which style you select.

Zappos

Starting at $85 (was $150) at Zappos

The Brooks Caldera 6 is a trail shoe designed to tackle the trails. Brooks BioMoGo DNA midsole is fashioned to adapt to the unpredictable terrain trail runners and hikers experience. This means, your feet and ankles will have added stability during your workouts.

You can find a pair of Brooks Caldera 6 for as low as $85 (43% off) right now. The most you’ll pay is $104 for the blue style, which is still 31% off the $150 retail price.

Zappos

Starting at $89.95 (was $140) at Zappos

New 3D print technology makes the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 shoes one of the most stable shoes available on the market for runners. Brooks’ built-in “GuideRails” support system provides extra knee support by keeping a wearer’s feet in proper alignment.

Zappos has these shoes marked down by 36% off the regular $140 retail price, which is the lowest price they’ve been available for in the past 30 days.

Get ready for all of the exciting outdoor activities to come with a new pair of Brooks shoes.

