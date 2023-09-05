Sarah Jessica Parker adopts kitten in ‘And Just Like That…’

If you’ve been watching the “Sex and The City” sequel, “And Just Like That…” you probably noticed a tiny, furry new cast member. Early in season two of the series, Carrie’s friend Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) brings the feline to Carrie’s apartment, which they are subletting. Initially reluctant, Carrie eventually warms up to the kitten, names her “Shoe” and (spoiler alert) decides to keep her.

It turns out that Shoe is actually male in real life, and not only charmed his way into guest-starring in the series, but also charmed his way into Sarah Jessica Parker’s real-life New York home.

Parker said in an Instagram post that the kitten’s real name is Lotus.

“He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety,” she shared in the post.

She notes that Lotus was taken in by the Parker/Broderick family in April of this year and joins two other cats, Rémy and Smila, who were adopted in May of 2022.

She shared various photos of the adorable tabby cat gazing thoughtfully out the window, playing and hiding under curtains in her Instagram post.

The kitten was adopted from the Connecticut Humane Society, which also highlighted the special nature of this adoption on its Facebook page.

“Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they’re here at the Connecticut Humane Society,” the post explains.

“Little Lotus got to be on the set of ‘And Just Like That’ with Sarah Jessica Parker in Manhattan! Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert, Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he’s decided to stay on the show!”

There is a possibility we’ll be seeing more of Lotus (er, Shoe), as “And Just Like That…” was officially renewed for a third season. Here’s to more Shoe appearances!

