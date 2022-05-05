Get $200 off a robotic lawn mower at Sam’s Club’s massive May sales event

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Sam’s Club is gearing up for summer with a huge May savings event from Saturday, May 7, through Wednesday, May 11, that will save you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

The deals begin online at 12:01 a.m. on May 7 and in stores when doors open. Products you’ll find on sale range from robot vacuums and TVs to outdoor playhouses, giant floats for your lake days this summer, air fryers and more.

As is the case with everything at a warehouse club, you will need a Sam’s Club membership to get the deals, so be sure to sign up before the sale begins.

Take a look at just some of the deals you’ll find at Sam’s Club’s savings event:

Serta Shoreway Mattresses, $829





You’ll save $600 on this Serta Shoreway Mattress, priced at $829 for the event. The hybrid mattress combines a memory foam mattress with the targeted support of a box-spring system in which coils are individually wrapped.

The 13-inch thick premium plus mattress also has Cool Twist Gel Memory Foam, offering a combination that’s designed to increase airflow and support. It comes with free delivery, set-up and haul-away of your old mattress.

Samsung 82-Inch TU700-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $998

As it’s priced at $998 during the sale, you’ll save $300 on this Samsung 8-Inch TU700-Series 4K UHD Smart TV.

The smart TV has a 4K crystal processor and includes apps and an on-screen guide to organize your streaming and live TV content. If you’re a video game fan, the TV also includes a game enhancer, which automatically adjusts settings to help games run smoothly.

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower, $700





Not a fan of mowing your lawn? You’ll save $200 on this Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower, which is priced at $700 during the sale.

The lawn mower cuts up to 1/8 of an acre and has two brushless wheel motors. To use the mower, you simply need to outline the perimeter of your lawn with the included boundary wire and enter some information into a mobile app. You can also use the app as a remote for the lawn mower and even set a customized mowing schedule.

De’Longhi Magnifica Automatic Espresso Machine, $450

This De’Longhi Magnifica Automatic Espresso Machine will be $450 during the sale, a savings of $120.

The machine makes professional-quality espresso and cappuccino with a 60-second heat-up time. It includes an integrated grinder for freshly ground beans and a second grinder for pre-ground coffee. You can choose the temperature, brew strength and size. Plus, it has a manual frother so you can make foam for your drinks.

iRobot Roomba 692, $180

You’ll save $100 on this iRobot Roomba 692, which will be priced at $180.

The vacuum offers a three-stage cleaning system, adaptive navigation and custom cleaning schedules. It picks up dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors and has an edge-sweeping brush that gets into corners and along edges. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can start a cleaning session just by using your voice.

Lifetime Outdoor Playhouse, $600

Looking for a playhouse for your little ones? This Lifetime Outdoor Playhouse will be priced at $600, a savings of $100.

The playhouse comes with reusable vinyl stickers to decorate the interior with, featuring furniture items and other fun objects. It also includes a door with a doorbell, storefront windows with shelves and a sink with play dishes and food.

PowerXL Vortex 12-Quart Air Fryer Pro, $100

You’ll save $50 on this PowerXL Vortex 12-Quart Air Fryer Pro, which is priced at $100. The air fryer is large enough to roast a 4-pound chicken and cook family-sized meals, all with up to 70% fewer calories from fat than traditional fried foods.

You’ll be able to make foods like French fries, chicken wings, shrimp, pork chops and burgers. The air fryer can also roast meats and vegetables, bake homemade pizza and doughnuts and dehydrate fresh fruit. It has 10 pre-programmed settings plus a timer with auto shut-off.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker, $90

There’s another coffee maker in the sale; you can save $40 on this Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker, which will be priced at $90.

The coffee maker brews a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos and other coffeehouse-style drinks, all from the comfort of your own kitchen. You can also use the machine to brew a coffee over ice with six custom brew sizes and a fold-away frother.

Sun Joe 2,100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer, $100

You’ll save $50 on this Sun Joe 2,100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer, which you can get for $100 during the sale.

The power washer is great for cleaning sidewalks, driveways and porches and includes two cleaning brushes, quick-connect nozzles and a foam cannon that helps clean stubborn stains. Weighing around 23 pounds, it produces 2,100 pounds per square inch of pressure in each blast.

WOW Sports Floating Island Slide and Water Walkway Combo, $200

For some fun in the sun this summer, this WOW Sports Floating Island Slide and Water Walkway Combo will be $200, a savings of $50.

The giant two-lane inflatable water slide can be used with the included walkway, which can be used as a lounger or play area. You can remove that section and use the slide with your dock or pool. The slide measures 9 feet long by 6 feet wide and is 4 feet tall, while the floating platform measures 10 feet by 6 feet.

The slide supports up to six adults or kids and comes in two styles: blue, red and yellow; and yellow, red, and red-checkered. Each come with smiley faces on the front and sides.

You can take a look at all of the deals you’ll find during Sam’s Club’s May Savings Event by checking out their online flyer.

