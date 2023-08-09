Sam’s Club has giant light-up witch legs for under $90

Sam’s Club is already launching its Member’s Mark Halloween collection online, and this year it includes a brand-new 6-foot-tall witch decoration for less than $100.

Priced at $89.98, the purple, black and orange Member’s Mark Pre-lit Pop-up Witch Legs are for indoor or outdoor use and have a total of 150 LED lights with a twinkle effect.

The legs can be laid down to look like they are trapped under something (a house like in “Wizard of Oz,” perhaps) or you can use the included yard stakes to make them appear the be coming out the ground.

The witch legs are just one of a few new Halloween decorations at Sam’s Club, which also has an 8-foot Halloween Arch, 6.6-foot Haunted Tree and 6.3-foot Graveyard Reaper.

Priced at $99.98, the Haunted Tree is motion-activated and has 220 LED lights, while the Graveyard Reaper is $199.98 and has motion-activated lights, sounds and animation.

You will need a membership to purchase the decorations, but you can sign up online before you shop. Choose between a basic club membership for $50 per year or a Plus membership for $110, which includes extra perks like free shipping and curbside pickup, and early shopping hours.

You’ll find dozens of other Halloween items already in other stores as well, including full collections from Home Depot and Bath & Body Works.

Both Lowe’s and Home Depot have larger-than-life animatronics, while Bath & Body Works’ collection is full of new candle scents like Moonlit Graveyard, lotions, soaps and decor items including a Fortune Teller Waterglobe candle holder that changes color.

Movie fans will also be delighted by the offerings at Spirit Halloween, which include a 6.5-foot Martian Warrior Animatronic from “Mars Attacks,” a 5.8-foot Beetlejuice Animatronic and a life-size animatronic Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” series.

Are you getting excited for Halloween?

