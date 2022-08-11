Sam’s Club’s New 12-Foot Hanging Grim Reaper Decoration Is Terrifying

While decorating for Halloween used to consist of carving a few pumpkins and maybe hanging up a ghost or two, that all seems a little quaint in this era of gigantic outdoor decor.

If you’re hoping to scare up some frights for your neighbors and trick-or-treaters this year, Sam’s Club is selling a 12-foot-tall hanging grim reaper that should easily do the trick. This scary piece of Member’s Mark Halloween decor has animated blinking LED eyes, sound effects and is remote-control activated from up to 17 feet, so you can control just how scary you want him to be without even stepping outside.

With all those features and the sheer size of this thing, don’t expect to find this in the bargain section of Sam’s. The 12-foot reaper figure is priced at $160. The decoration can hang from a tall tree or can even be suspended to look like it’s flying across your yard with hanging hooks that would work on your porch, trees or even indoors — if you have enough space.

As if he’s not already scary enough, this detailed figure is also full of spooky, lighthearted sayings to go along with the built-in sound effects that include creaking doors and creepy laughter.

You’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the reaper, but you can get a card online before ordering. Memberships start at $45 per year for standard club access or $100 per year for a Plus membership, which includes perks like free shipping and 2% back in Sam’s Cash on qualifying purchases.

While not quite as large as the Hanging Reaper, Sam’s Club has a few other oversized outdoor decorations in the slightly-less-terrifying height range of 6-8 feet.

For example, the $120 Cemetery Phantom measures over 6-feet tall and has motion-activated lights, sounds and animations. With a skeleton face and glowing lantern, the phantom is covered in torn clothing and, let’s face it, looks straight out of your nightmares.

The Cemetery Phantom has three 18-second recordings that range from a spooky laugh to a scary monologue about “the shadows of the night,” while his face and lantern glow and his torso sways from side to side. He can be used indoors or outside by using the base and support poles that come as part of the set or he can be used as a hanging decoration if you remove the base.

If you’re looking to tone down the scares, you’ll also find an 8-foot Towering Scarecrow and 8 1/2-foot Mr. Halloween, both of which are more festive and fun than outright scary.

The Towering Scarecrow has motion-activated lights, sounds and animations. Priced at $180, the scarecrow’s lifelike LCD eyes light up and move, while his head turns as he speaks a variety of friendly sayings to welcome trick-or-treaters. Just some sayings include, “Have we met before? It’s hard to remember. My head is stuffed with so much straw,” “I love the autumn weather, don’t you?” and “Happy fall, y’all!”

Of course, he is dressed in typical farmer’s clothing, including a hat, realistic straw, a bandana and overalls.

Priced at $200, the towering Mr. Halloween is also more friend than foe and is dressed in a suit with a top hat and purple bowtie. Like the others, he is pre-lit and has motion-activated features.

Mr. Halloween turns his pumpkin head from side-to-side and the motion sensor lights up his face and walking staff. For indoor or outdoor use, he cheerfully greets trick-or-treaters and Halloween party guests with fun sayings that shouldn’t make anyone want to run home screaming.

You’ll find other gigantic Halloween decorations for 2022 at Spirit Halloween, Party City, HalloweenCostumes.com, Oriental Trading and at big-box stores like Home Depot, which has a 12-foot skeleton, and Lowe’s, where you can get a 12-foot animated mummy.

Are you excited to decorate for Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.