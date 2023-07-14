Reports: Suspect arrested in long-unsolved Gilgo Beach killings

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders after at least 10 bodies were discovered on New York's Long Island back in 2010 and 2011, according to multiple reports.

The 13-year-old case has garnered vast public attention over the years and even influenced the popular 2020 Netflix film "Lost Girls."

It all began with the search for 24-year-old sex worker Shannan Gilbert, who had disappeared after leaving a client's house near the seafront town of Gilgo Beach. Although several searches were conducted in the area where she was last seen, her body was not discovered until 18 months after she was reported missing.

During the search for Gilbert, police uncovered the bodies of four additional victims, all of whom also advertised on Craigslist as escorts. By spring 2011, the number of victims had climbed to 10, including one man and a toddler.

It's a case that has perplexed several homicide investigators and led to few leads over the years. In 2022, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison formed a multi-agency task force consisting of representatives from the FBI, state and local police, in attempt to finally solve the case.

While it's unclear how many of the killings the suspect is linked to, Suffolk County officials and police plan to hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. ET Friday to share "a significant development in the investigation." The suspect's name was not immediately released.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com