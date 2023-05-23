Regal Cinemas offers $2 family movies every week this summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Remember family movie nights at the theater? Many of us have opted to enjoy movies at home because going to the cinema costs so much money. This summer, though, Regal Cinemas wants to bring back those fun family outings with an affordable offer. This is just in time to make those plans to help beat boredom during summer break.

From May 23 through Sept. 6, participating Regal Cinemas will offer the chain’s Family Movies for $2 deal. At that price, you can bring the whole family or maybe a few of your kids’ friends along to enjoy a day at the movies!

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, ticket prices for the first “Summer Express” show of the day are only $2. Families can choose between two different movies each week, with the same two films being offered on both days.

Regal Cinemas has released its full Summer Express schedule, so you can sit down with the kids and pick out your favorites. You can plan out your entire summer movie schedule in advance!

Adobe

The film schedules will vary from theater to theater, but these are all the movies in the lineup for the summer of 2023:

“Croods: A New Age”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Puss in Boots”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

“Sing”

“The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“The Spongebob Squarepants Movie”

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

“Paw Patrol: The Movie”

“The Bad Guys”

“Playing with Fire”

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

“Sing 2”

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”

“Dolittle”

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

“Curious George”

“Minions”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Shrek”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Trolls World Tour”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 3”

“Spirit Untamed”

Program participation and start times for the movies vary by location. So, you’ll want to go to the Regal Cinema website to enter your ZIP code to find the closest location offering the $2 family movie deal.

