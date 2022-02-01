Peoria teacher receives national award for her work in the classroom

PEORIA, AZ — Cece Jacobs teaches sixth and seventh-grade math, and coaches basketball at Cheyenne Elementary School in Peoria.

She is also one of just four teachers across the country to receive McGraw Hill's "ALEKS All-Star Educator Award."

Jacobs was chosen for her creative instruction methods and the way she supports her students.

"If they can leave my classroom knowing how to effectively communicate, how to problem solve, how to be a leader, you know some of those things, that's really what we love seeing at the end of the day, is just growing them as humans," said Jacobs.

The award celebrates how educators use the ALEKS online learning program which helps identify learning gaps and provide extra support for students.