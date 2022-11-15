Liberty Elementary School District to shift to 4-day school week

The Liberty Elementary School District is switching to a four-day school week next year after a decision by its governing board Monday night.

The shift to a shorter school week will begin next year, a district spokesperson says.

"The idea was first explored last year as a cost savings measure in response to failing to pass a budget override," the district said in a press release. "After surveying staff and families in the spring, it was clear this idea garnered initial support regardless of how much money it saved. For that reason, combined with the potential to better recruit teachers in a nationwide shortage, the idea was further explored."

The district created a comprehensive pros and cons list encompassing various aspects of schooling, staffing, meals, budget and more while coming to a decision.

Liberty Elementary School District has more than 4,500 K-8 students in Buckeye and Goodyear.