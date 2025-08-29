Horne responds to AG Mayes: “misleading attack” on ESA program

Arizona State Schools Superintendent Tom Horne is pushing back after Attorney General Kris Mayes publicly criticized the management of the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program.

In a statement Friday, Horne said Mayes is misleading the public about how ESA funds are handled.

Horne explained that AG Mayes, both in a letter and in a recent television interview, made claims that improper ESA purchases had been approved. Horne says these comments leave out a key detail: money spent improperly has either already been recovered or is being recovered by the department. According to Horne, more than $600,000 in improper purchases has either been collected or is in the process of being collected.

The Superintendent also defended the use of risk-based auditing for ESA transactions, calling it a standard and appropriate auditing practice. He emphasized that their ESA Director has over 16 years’ experience as an auditor. Under the current approach, purchases under $2,000 can be reimbursed quickly to help parents, but each one is still subject to later review. This process, Horne said, is what made it possible for the department to recover the funds in question.

Addressing accusations that the problems are not political, Horne argued otherwise, stating that Mayes’s television comments contained falsehoods. He noted that Arizona law requires the department to use risk-based auditing procedures, and that the current staffing for ESA oversight has not been increased even though the program has grown to seven times its original size. Horne pointed out that a recent budget proposal included more staff to check ESA purchases, but this was removed after the governor threatened to veto the entire budget if the provision remained. This, Horne said, has led to delays in reimbursement for parents, which the legislature was attempting to address.

Horne also clarified that none of the improper items cited by AG Mayes were ever approved, and that the related ESA accounts have already been frozen. He stressed that payments of less than $2,000 do not indicate approval; full approval only comes after review by risk-based auditing, as dictated by the legislature. Horne said that this distinction has been made clear to ESA users multiple times.

He addressed another of Mayes’s criticisms regarding consultation with the Auditor General. Horne said his department did consult with the Auditor General, as required, and noted that consultation does not mean the Auditor General sets department policy.

Horne ended by saying that a more detailed response to the Attorney General’s lengthy letter would be provided at a later date. For now, he hopes this statement sets the record straight.

*This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.*