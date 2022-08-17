Governor celebrates universal school vouchers, critics work to attach limits

PHOENIX — First graders in Mrs. Lewis' class enjoy a snack with their mid-morning lesson. It's not a bad way to learn the meaning of words, like library and cafeteria.

The children are among the 600 students K-12 who attend Phoenix Christian Academy, a fixture on Phoenix's west side since the 1940's.

Superintendent Jeff Blake says 90% of Phoenix Christian's students go on to college.

"Every penny matters, and Phoenix Christian and other Christian private schools are able to more efficiently educate children and cost the state less money. We're here to leverage every penny for the good of the students," said Phoenix Christian Academy Superintendent Jeff Blake.

On Tuesday, the school hosted Governor Doug Ducey, Republican lawmakers, and other advocates of universal school vouchers for a ceremonial bill signing of Arizona's new law authorizing education savings accounts for all students.

"Today we're taking action so every Arizona student can attend any school of their choice," the Governor said.

The universal voucher bill is the nation's first.

It comes after the Republican majority in the legislature defied the will of voters, who in 2018, rejected a similar proposal.

"What I fear has happened in their giddiness over highlighting the 1st universal voucher system in the country, they're selling parents a bill of goods and when they go try to enroll students they're going to find out it's not as easy as they were told," said Chris Kotterman, director of government relations for the Arizona School Boards Association.

Save our Schools is now behind an effort to collect over 237,000 signatures to place an initiative on the 2024 ballot.

It will ask voters to provide eligibility limits for vouchers.

For now, if a parent wants to send their child to Phoenix Christian Academy, Superintendent Jeff Blake says they'll be welcome.

"Every single student matters, there is no more sacred trust than when parents say here educate my child," Blake said.

The Superintendent says the school is starting a building drive, so it can expand.

