Deer Valley Unified School District begins Early Head Start program to help families

PHOENIX — As child care continues to be costly and hard to find for many, the Deer Valley Unified School District is working to make it a little easier for parents.

Dozens of kids signed up to attend the district’s new Early Head Start program that started Monday. The program cares for babies as young as 8 weeks old and kids up to the age of 3. They are then offered help enrolling in the school district

Deer Valley Unified is only one of two school districts within the City of Phoenix to offer the program, which aims to help families in need of child care before they are old enough for school.

Head Start programs are offered at no cost through federal funding to eligible children up to 5 years old, according to Maricopa County.

