Arizona summer camp to help students with learning loss still taking applications

There is still time to register students for the AZOnTrack summer camp, which is Ducey's $100-million plan to help get school kids caught up after two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to enrich, connect and advance students who suffered learning loss.

Summer camps are popping up across the state in schools, youth community centers, and libraries, among other sites, with 600 camps established so far.

Governor Ducey tapped former Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Graham Keegan to be the director of AZOnTrack.

"What we see is a great response from the schools and youth organizations all around the state," Keegan said.

The camps can accommodate 120,000 students. But Keegan says enrollment numbers are rising daily as are the number of camps hosting the AZOnTrack.

Parents can go to azontrack.com, click on "Register your students," put in your zip code and a map of camp locations and curriculum become available and sign up for free.

"Even as the application process has been going on, we've had some of the camps say as soon as we put the map up they were oversubscribed, and they ask if they could serve more kids. That's a happy indicator," Keegan said.

The governor's stated goal is to have 250,000 children attend.

The camps run anywhere from 2 to 8 weeks.

"Most of these camps are telling us they do have the staff they need. We owe a huge thank you to the teachers who are agreeing to give up their summertime," Keegan said.

The final registration period ends on May 2.