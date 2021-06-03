Arizona school districts ramp up recruitment efforts amid bus driver shortage

PHOENIX — School may have wrapped up for the summer, but district officials throughout Arizona will be busy preparing for the next school year and one of the big challenges they hope to address is the school bus driver shortage that has impacted their operations.
Almost every district has multiple job openings for school bus drivers right now, with districts struggling to recruit drivers every year.
What is causing the bus driver shortage at districts across Arizona? ABC15's Sonu Wasu speaks with drivers and districts about what can be done to get more crews behind the wheel, tonight on ABC15 News at 10.
Many districts will be holding job fairs to fill vacant positions this summer.
Take a look at the number of vacancies in the districts that responded to ABC15's request for information this week:
- Flagstaff Unified is short 25 drivers of their full staffing of 125 drivers.
- The J.O. Combs school district is currently hiring eight bus drivers. A job fair will be held at the district office on June 16.
- The Dysart Unified School District has 21 bus driver openings. A spokeswoman says, "In order to help with retention, Dysart bus drivers that return for the 21-22 school year will also receive a stipend equal to 3% of their 20-21 base pay. As an added incentive, those that work this summer will receive a temporarily increased rate of $25 an hour."
- The Paradise Valley Unified School District has 37 vacancies for a total staff of 112 drivers. The district is hosting a hybrid job fair on July 13.
- The Florence Unified School District is about 12-15 drivers short going into the next school year.