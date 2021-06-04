NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (06/06)

Ready to get to work? Here are 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobfair.

1. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 93 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2020 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies; Ethisphere Institute’s 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies and the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for their Customer Service classes. Apply here today!

2. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Customer Success, Engineers, Product Managers, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

3. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for IT Recruiters, Senior Software Engineers, Product Marketing Managers, and more! 3 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

4. Liberty Mutual, a Forbes Magazine America’s Best Employers for Women and Great Place to Work certified company, is hiring sales representatives across the state including Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, and more. As a Liberty Mutual field sales representative, you’ll enjoy a diverse, supportive environment, along with a competitive compensation program, including base salary, uncapped commissions and a bonus structure, and comprehensive benefits. If you’re a passionate salesperson, competitive go-getter, people person and relationship builder, apply today and bring your expertise. For a limited time, Liberty is offering a $5k Sign on Bonus for new candidates that have an active P&C or active Life and health license. Apply to open positions here.

5. HIRING EVENT: Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hosting a Customer Service virtual career fair on June 8th from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. If you are driven to help improve financial lives of those around the country, RSVP for the event here!

6. JOB FAIR: The Better Business Bureau of the Pacific Southwest is holding a virtual job fair, June 24th from 10am-3pm. RE:cruit is BBB's first virtual job fair event connecting businesses and nonprofits to job seekers. This one day event allows employers to interact and interview job seekers virtually through audio and video. BBB will be using a platform called Career Fair Plus, which allows your company to have a personalized company profile, picture/logo, and video. It also lists open positions that you are interviewing and looking to fill. Once you complete this information in Career Fair Plus, your profile can be searched from the app by job seekers attending the fair. Learn more and RSVP here.

7. Optima Tax Relief is hiring for Account Managers and Customer Care reps. They offer 8 hour shifts, M-F, competitive pay, plus full benefits and PTO after 60 days. Come check out their award winning company culture here.

8. Chewy, the online pet retailer, is hiring for 1,000 open positions at it's Goodyear fulfillment center! Positions are both full and part-time and Chewy is offering an extra $2 per hour, up to $17.50 per hour depending on the role and shift a person is hired for, and offering $500 in referral bonuses, $500 sign-on bonuses and temporary overtime incentives up to $500 in addition to overtime pay. Learn more and apply online here.

