RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — Arizona's wet winter continued Tuesday and Wednesday with more rain and snow, and flooding in some spots around the state.

The wet weather, along with snow melt has prompted multiple rivers and washes to flood, leading to flooding and evacuations.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 10:50 a.m.)

Avondale: 0.12"

Bartlett Lake: 0.47"

Buckeye: 0.51"

Camp Creek: 1.89"

Carefree Ranch: 1.14"

Cave Creek: 0.67"

El Mirage: 0.67"

Fountain Hills: 0.16"

Glendale: 0.16"

Goodyear: 0.16"

Lake Pleasant: 0.83"

Luke AFB: 0.39"

Mesa (Falcon Field): 0.12"

Mesa (Reid Park): 0.16"

Morristown: 0.87"

New River: 1.30"

Paradise Valley: 0.12"

Phoenix (Camelback Mountain): 0.12"

Phoenix (Cave Creek @ Union Hills Dr.): 0.20"

Phoenix (Downtown): 0.04"

Scottsdale (Pima Rd. @ Union Hills Dr.): 0.39"

Scottsdale (Fraesfield Mountain): 0.91"

Sun City West: 0.55"

Wickenburg: 0.67"

Wittmann: 0.59"