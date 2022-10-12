Possible kennel cough outbreak in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona dog owners are on the lookout for symptoms related to an infection respiratory disease in canines.

According to the American Kennel Club, "Dogs commonly contract kennel cough at places where large amounts of canines congregate, such as boarding and daycare facilities, dog parks, training groups, and dog shows."

At the Barking Dog in Scottsdale, a daycare for dogs, the business closed for two weeks to deep clean their property after seeing some extreme cases due to the disease.

In a letter posted on their social media, the company wrote:

"We have been battling a recent outbreak of canine cough which is particularly potent and resistant to vaccine protection. Unlike other strains...this one appears to quickly escalate into pneumonia and can be life threatening."

The company fully reopened this week.

Still, pet owners told ABC15 they're making sure their dogs are caught up on their vaccines including the Bordetella vaccine which can help prevent the disease.

Symptoms of kennel cough include coughing, sneezing, a low fever, runny nose, lethargy and loss of appetite.

If your dog does get sick, experts recommend taking them to a veterinarian because there's not a lot of at-home treatments.

The Barking Dog in Scottsdale did not respond to our request for an interview.