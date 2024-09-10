Harris, Trump clash on the economy, abortion, immigration in fiery debate

There appeared to be a tense atmosphere inside the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia from the moment Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump stepped onto the debate stage on Tuesday.

As the "ABC News Presidential Debate" began, Harris walked to the middle of the stage to shake Trump's hand, but he walked to his podium. Harris walked behind Trump's podium to greet the former president.

"Kamala Harris. Let's have a good debate," the vice president said as she shook Trump's hand.

"Nice to see you," Trump said.

The economy and the cost of living

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the debate by discussing her plans to improve circumstances for the U.S. middle class, including housing support, tax credits for new parents and more resources for small business owners.

"My plan is to give a $50,000 tax deduction to start up small businesses, knowing they are the backbone of the American economy," Harris said.

Former President Donald Trump emphasized his plans to institute and continue tariffs on imported goods. He told moderators Americans would not face higher prices if tariffs were implemented despite research firms saying it could cost consumers more than $1,000 a year.

He characterized inflation as a "country-buster," saying, "This has been a disaster for people. For the middle class, but for every class."

Abortion policy

Trump has struggled to define his position on abortion during the campaign while touting that he is responsible for putting the justices on the Supreme Court who helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

Trump insisted he said he did not intend to sign a federal ban on abortion if he were president. However, he did not give moderators a yes or no answer about whether he would veto a federal ban on abortion as president.

"But it doesn't matter because this issue has now been taken over by the states," Trump said.

For her part, Harris tried to paint Trump as extreme on abortion. She said that the government "and Donald Trump, certainly, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body."

Immigration and border security

Trump repeated an unfounded claim that immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, had eaten pets as food, arguing with moderators over whether any such incidents had taken place.

Scripps News' partners at PolitiFact contacted a city spokesman who said there's no evidence immigrants are stealing neighbors’ pets to eat.

As far as immigration policy goes, Trump confirmed he would have authorities go door to door to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

Harris said she supported the bipartisan bill in Congress that would have increased support for Border Patrol and efforts to reduce drug trafficking.

The peaceful transfer of power

The moderators asked whether Trump regretted any of his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection. He declined to give a yes or no answer.

"I had nothing to do with that," Trump responded, "Other than they asked me to make a speech."

Trump said he had directed supporters on Jan. 6 to be peaceful and patriotic.

Meanwhile, Harris reminded viewers that she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"On that day, 140 law enforcement officers were injured, and some died," Harris said. "And understand the former president has been indicted and impeached for exactly that reason."

The Israel-Hamas war

Harris said her administration would pursue a cease-fire deal and would attempt to secure the release of remaining hostages. She said she supported a two-state solution, but warned that Palestinians would also need security and self-determination.

"Israel has a right to defend itself," Harris said. "But how it does so matters."

"If I were president [the conflict] would have never started," Trump said. He claimed that Harris hated Israel. "If she's president, I believe that Israel would not exist within two years from now."

Trump said that under his administration, Iran didn't have the resources to fund proxy groups — but now thanks to the removal of sanctions it had more ability to destabilize the region.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"I want the war to stop," Trump said. He did not directly answer a question from moderators about whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

Trump criticized the aid committed by the U.S. compared to other NATO allies, saying "they should be forced to equalize" the amounts paid.

Harris said she had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the invasion began and worked to coordinate response from European allies.

"If Donald Trump were president, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," Harris said.

In a response, Trump claimed Harris had been sent to Ukraine as a peace negotiator. Harris clarified that she has met multiple times with Zelenskyy but has never met Putin.

Race in politics

Trump responded to moderator questions about his earlier comments concerning Harris' race.

"I don't care what she is," Trump said. "You make a big deal out of something. I couldn't care less. Whatever she wants to be is okay with me."

"I think it's a tragedy that we have someone who wants to be president who has consistently, over the course of his career, attempted to use race to divide the American people," Harris said.

Candidates' closing statements

"Tonight you've heard two very different visions for our country," Harris said. She highlighted how her administration would focus on the middle class, protect fundamental rights and invest in decades of growth for citizens.

"I do believe that the American people know we all have so much more in common than what separates us and we can chart a new way forward," Harris said. "That's the kind of president we need right now. Someone who cares about you and is not putting themselves first. I intend to be a president for all Americans."

Trump called Harris "the worst vice president in the history of our country" and asked why she hadn't already used the office to pursue the policies she laid out during the debate.

"They've had three and a half years to fix the border. They've had three and a half years to create jobs and all the things we talked about. Why hasn't she done it? She should leave right now. Go down to that beautiful White House. Go to the Capitol, get everyone together and do the things you want to do. But you haven't done it and you won't do it because you believe in things that the American people don't believe in."

Running mates weight in after the debate

In typical fashion, the running mates for Harris and Trump said their candidate came out on top.

Speaking on MSNBC, Tim Walz reiterated that the Democratic ticket was trying to reach more than just its own party.

"Folks across the country got to see a president for all Americans," Walz said.

He added that Trump veered into "things that in any other setting might actually be funny. But they're dangerous in this setting."

Following the debate, JD Vance appeared on ABC News and was critical of Harris' performance.

"The American people can't pay their grocery bills on platitudes. They can't put their kids in a house on platitudes. Kamala Harris had a lot to say, but very little actual substance behind it for how she's going to lower grocery prices, secure the border and make housing more affordable in this country."