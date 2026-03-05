Marine charged after confrontation at Senate hearing over Iran war

The family of a Marine is thanking supporters after he was involved in a confrontation at the U.S. Capitol tied to his opposition to U.S. involvement in the conflict with Iran.

Videos posted online show Brian McGinnis, 44, shouting “No one wants to fight for Israel” as officers attempted to remove him from a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

At one point, Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy can be seen assisting officers as McGinnis’ arm appears to become stuck in a door hinge.

United States Capitol Police said McGinnis and three officers were injured during the incident.

McGinnis, who is the Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, has been charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

"At this time, our priority is Brian’s wellbeing," McGinnis' campaign said. "We are taking a necessary step back from the public eye to allow him to focus fully on his recovery in private. While he looks forward to engaging with you all again very soon, his health and his family remain the current priorities."

Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, also responded to criticism that he injured a Marine during the confrontation.

"This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one," Sheehy said. "I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence."

Protests are not permitted inside congressional buildings.

