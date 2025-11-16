Greene says Trump’s ‘traitor’ attack is putting her safety at risk

The feud between one-time allies President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is intensifying, and Greene says the clash is now putting her safety at risk.

"I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world," Greene said on X.

Early Saturday morning, Trump called Greene a “traitor,” adding that she is a “disgrace” to the Republican Party.

Tension between the two Republicans has been building for weeks, if not months. Trump suggested it stems from his refusal to support Greene in a potential run for senator or governor. Greene, however, says the fallout is tied to her backing a push to release the Epstein files.

On Friday, Greene posted screenshots appearing to show her texting Trump about why she supports making the files public. Another screenshot appears to show a Trump aide replying, “The Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

Trump has repeatedly railed against a discharge petition that would force a vote on a bill requiring the Department of Justice to publish all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials tied to Jeffrey Epstein. Greene was one of only a few Republicans to sign the petition.

On Sunday, she also shared a letter from Epstein’s accusers praising her for defying the president. “We stand united with you against any attempt to bully, rewrite history, or shut down accountability,” the letter states.

The petition secured the required 218 signatures on Saturday, forcing a floor vote. The House is scheduled to vote on Tuesday.

