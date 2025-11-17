Acting FEMA administrator resigns as agency faces sweeping changes

David Richardson, the acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is stepping down from his role. He will be replaced by Karen Evans, a longtime government employee.

In a statement to Scripps News, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security praised Richardson’s service and leadership.

"Mr. Richardson led FEMA through the 2025 hurricane season, delivering historic funding to North Carolina, Texas, Florida, New Mexico and Alaska, and overseeing a comprehensive review that identified and eliminated serious governmental waste and inefficiency, while refocusing the agency to deliver swift resources to Americans in crisis," the spokesperson said.

No reason was given for Richardson’s resignation, but the spokesperson said he plans to return to the private sector.

FEMA has undergone sweeping changes since President Donald Trump returned to office this year. Trump has pledged to phase out the agency and shift more disaster-response responsibilities to states. Roughly one-third of FEMA’s workforce has been cut during the transition.

The changes have sparked internal backlash. Earlier this year, about 200 FEMA employees signed a letter warning that the restructuring would weaken the nation’s ability to respond to natural disasters.

