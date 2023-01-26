Your pet could earn $10,000 as PetSmart’s new ‘Chief Toy Tester’

If your four-legged family member can’t get enough toys — and isn’t shy about hopping in front of a camera — PetSmart may want to hire them for the role of a lifetime.

The pet store chain is in need of one cat and one dog to be “Chief Toy Inspectors” and participate in PetSmart product unboxings, as well as appear at events as a “celebrity VIP (Very Important Pet).” Duties for the one-year gig include making sure new toys are treats are “assessed with the utmost consideration,” while also helping out their parents when it comes to posting on social media.

Adobe

The only requirements are a talent for toy testing and “an advanced palate” for treat-tasting. While it’s a job your furry friend would likely do for free, each selected pet will receive toy and treat product deliveries, quarterly salon treatments and $10,000.

“We are recruiting two playful and eager team members to bring into our PetSmart pack as the first-ever Chief Toy Testers,” Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart, said in a press release. “The new Chief Toy Tester roles will help us better connect with and serve our four-legged (or less!) cat and dog customers in exciting ways. These c-suite pets will let pet parents know they are getting the best tried-and-true products for their beloved furry family members.”

If you think your pet has what it takes, just fill out an application by Feb. 17. You’ll be required to submit a 10- to 30-second video of your cat or dog that shows their personality, plus a still photo of your pet and a review of their favorite toy.

You’ll want to think creatively with your video submission to truly show why your pet should be chosen. PetSmart suggests ideas like a cat strutting the catwalk in their favorite fashion pieces, dogs playing with toys or your pet running around when they get the zoomies.

Would your cat or dog make a great PetSmart Chief Toy Inspector?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.