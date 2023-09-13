Pennsylvania escaped murderer captured

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago, is now in custody, the Pennsylvania State Police said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Authorities are expected to provide an update at 9:30 a.m. ET to provide details of his capture.

Police said Cavalcante broke into a home Monday evening in South Coventry Township and stole a rifle. Authorities added that shots were fired during the incident, but it was unclear whether Cavalcante was wounded.

Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 came two weeks after he was convicted of first-degree murder over the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão.

Breaking story will be updated.

