PCSD looking into downed aircraft

Pima County Sheriff's Department says it is looking into a downed aircraft.

It's happening near Ryan Airfield.

According to Tucson Police Air, a police helicopter assisted in the search for an overdue aircraft.

#AIR2 assisted local Air Traffic Controllers search for an overdue aircraft, last seen SE of Kitt Peak. We located a downed aircraft, landed to search for survivors and unfortunately located none. @PimaSheriff and the NTSB were notified and are continuing the investigation. pic.twitter.com/30b2IO6Plm — TucsonPoliceAir (@tucson_air) October 18, 2021

That aircraft was located. No survivors have been located.

PCSD and the NTSD are continuing the investigation.

