Watch
Home - KNXV

Actions

PCSD looking into downed aircraft

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Google
Courtesy: Google
Arivaca
PCSD logo
Posted at 10:16 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 01:16:45-04

Pima County Sheriff's Department says it is looking into a downed aircraft.

It's happening near Ryan Airfield.

According to Tucson Police Air, a police helicopter assisted in the search for an overdue aircraft.

That aircraft was located. No survivors have been located.

PCSD and the NTSD are continuing the investigation.

Stay with KGUN9 for any updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV