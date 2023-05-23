Watch Now
One person in custody after shooting involving police near 19th Ave and Bell Rd

Posted at 8:35 PM, May 22, 2023
PHOENIX — One person is in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police Monday evening.

Police say it happened near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

It is unknown what led to the shooting and if the alledged suspect is injured.

Officials say no officers were injured.

The area will be closed for an extended time.

The investigation is ongoing.

