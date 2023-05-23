One person in custody after shooting involving police near 19th Ave and Bell Rd

PHOENIX — One person is in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police Monday evening.

Police say it happened near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

It is unknown what led to the shooting and if the alledged suspect is injured.

Officials say no officers were injured.

The area will be closed for an extended time.

The Phoenix Police Department is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 19th Avenue and Phelps Road. There are no injuries to officers and the suspect is in custody. The area will be shut down for an extended period of time. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/4DaaZhv9tJ — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 23, 2023

The investigation is ongoing.

