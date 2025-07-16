Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera dies while on tour with infamous 'Annabelle' doll

Dan Rivera, a paranormal investigator and one of the handlers of the infamous haunted Annabelle doll, died suddenly while on tour with the doll in Pennsylvania.

The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), of which Rivera was a longtime member, confirmed his passing on social media.

According to local media outlets in Connecticut, Rivera was 54 years old and was found dead in his hotel room by his colleagues. Pennsylvania State Police said his death is not suspicious, but an autopsy report is pending.

Rivera was a member of the team taking the Annabelle doll on tour, which had made a recent stop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, according to NESPR's Facebook posts.

"Dan's passion for the paranormal was rooted in a genuine desire to educate, help and connect with others," the NESPR said on Facebook. "We understand that Dan's work inspired fascination and curiosity for many, but above all, he was a father, devoted husband, and loyal friend, someone who meant the world to those closest to him."

NESPR said Rivera was a U.S. Army veteran and was guided by his faith in God. The organization also said Rivera had worked closely with Lorraine Warren, one-half of the famous paranormal investigator couple.

Annabelle is a Raggedy Ann doll that its original owner in the 1970s claimed could move by itself and had frightening behavior. Lorraine and her husband, Ed Warren, moved the doll to their now-closed museum in Connecticut after they said it was demonically possessed.

The doll became a regular character in horror movies based on the Warrens' lives, such as "The Conjuring" and "Annabelle."